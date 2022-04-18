Canadian golfer Taylor Pendrith could miss up to a month of the PGA Tour season with a fractured rib.
Pendrith has been feeling rib discomfort since the Players Championship in early March, and a recent MRI revealed the fracture.
Following doctors' advice, Pendrith will rest until the rib is fully healed.
Pendrith is targeting a return in time for the PGA Championship which begins May 19.
The 30-year-old Pendrith, from Richmond Hill, Ont., is ranked 76th in the FedEx Cup standings.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2022.
