ALMATY, Kazakhstan - Canada's Marion Thenault captured her first World Cup aerials victory of her career on Saturday.
The 20-year-old from Sherbrooke, Que., scored 89.88 points to beat Russia's Liubov Nikitina (86.36) and Zhanbota Aldabergenova of Kazakhstan (84.99).
Thenault's previous best was a bronze in January in Moscow.
Lewis Irving of Quebec city earned a bronze in the men's event, his sixth World Cup podium finish of his career.
Swiss skiers Pirmin Werner and Nicolas Gygax finished 1-2.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2021.
