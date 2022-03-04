BEIJING - Canadian skier Frédérique Turgeon has withdrawn from the Beijing Paralympics due to an injury.
The three-time world medallist from Candiac, Que., crashed in training earlier this week, and while she suffered no ligament damage or broken bones, the injury is expected to sideline her for three to four months.
"This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said. "I always said this year that when I was really going to push myself was at the Games – I nailed that and so I can't regret what happened. What actually hurts me right now is to leave my team behind."
Turgeon's withdrawal puts Canada's team in Beijing at 48 athletes plus four guides. The alpine skiing events start Saturday with the downhill. "We are so gutted for Frédérique to not be able to compete at the Games," said Canada's chef de mission Josh Dueck. “Injury is an unfortunate part of sport, but it is particularly devastating when it happens right before the Paralympic Games."
Turgeon has already left Beijing to travel home.
The opening ceremony of the Games was Friday evening at Bird's Nest stadium.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2022.
