EASTBOURNE, United Kingdom - Canada's Bianca Andreescu is heading to the second round of the Viking International.
The third-seeded Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., beat American Christine McHale 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 in the first round of the WTA Tour 500 grass-court tournament on Tuesday.
It marked Andreescu's first career WTA Tour main-draw victory on a grass court.
Andreescu won 68 per cent of points when she got her first serve in against the 96th-ranked McHale and saved four of eight break points.
It was the seventh-ranked Andreescu's first win in her past three tournaments.
The Canadian will face the winner of a match between Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia in the second round of the Wimbledon tune-up event.
In the men's draw, Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil was scheduled to face Great Britain's James Ward later Tuesday.
Also Tuesday, Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont., beat Toronto's Steven Diez 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 in a Wimbledon first-round qualifying match. Schnur needs two more wins to advance to the main draw.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2021.
