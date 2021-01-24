KONIGSSEE, Germany - Canadians Christine De Bruin and Sara Villani just missed capturing a medal Sunday in a women's two-man World Cup bobsleigh event.
De Bruin, of Stony Plain, Alta., and Villani, of Norval, Ont., posted a time of one minute 42.27 seconds. That left them just .10 seconds out of third behind Americans Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman.
Germans Kim Kalicki and Ann-Christin Strack finished first in 1:41.71, ahead of compatriots Stephanie Schneider and Tamara Seer (1:41.96).
Alysia Rissling and Dawn Richardson Wilson, both of Edmonton, were eighth (1:42.42) while Melissa Lotholz, of Barrhead, Alta., and Toronto's Erica Voss were 15th (1:43.25).
Justin Kripps, of Summerland, B.C., was fifth in the four-man event in 1:38.21. His crew included Ryan Sommer of White Rock, B.C., Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., and Saskatoon's Ben Coakwell.
Calgary's Chris Spring finished eighth in 1:38.44. His crew included Toronto's Chris Patrician and Mike Evelyn and Mark Mlakar, both of Ottawa.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2021.
