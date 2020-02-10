POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa - Canadian bowler Akhil Kumar has been honoured for his performance at the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup.
The 18-year-old from Toronto was named 12th man in the team of the tournament. Kumar took 16 wickets at an average of 15.37, finishing with figures of six wickets at the expense of 46 runs in Canada's Plate playoff victory over Japan.
The Canadians finished 13th in the 16-country tournament won by Bangladesh.
The all-star team featured three players from Bangladesh and runner-up India, two from Afghanistan and the West Indies and one from Sri Lanka.
The all-stars were selected by a five-person panel with four from the media and one from the International Cricket Council.
ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Team of the Tournament (in batting order):
Yashasvi Jaiswal, India
Ibrahim Zadran, Afghanistan
Ravindu Rasantha, Sri Lanka
Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Bangladesh
Shahadat Hossain, Bangladesh
Nyeem Young, West Indies
Akbar Ali, Bangladesh (wicket-keeper, capt.)
Shafiqullah Ghafari, Afghanistan
Ravi Bishnoi, India
Kartik Tyagi, India
Jayden Seales, West Indies
12th man: Akhil Kumar, Canada
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2020.
