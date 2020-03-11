Canada's boxing team is in limbo after the cancellation of an Olympic qualifying event in Buenos Aires amid threat of the coronavirus.
Canada had a team of 13 boxers travelling next week to the event, which was scheduled for March 26 to April 3.
The IOC Boxing Task Force (BTF) announced the decision on Wednesday, the latest in a long list of events that have been cancelled because of COVID-19.
The BTF said it is searching for an appropriate solution for the situation.
Coronavirus also caused the postponement of the Asia and Oceania qualifier which was originally scheduled for Wuhan, China, the hub of the initial outbreak, in early February.
That event was switched to Jordan's capital Amman with the finals taking place Wednesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2020.
