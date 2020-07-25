CLAYTON, N.Y. - The final round of the SiteOne Bassmaster Elite tournament will indeed be a family affair.
Canadian brothers Chris and Cory Johnston qualified for the final day by finishing in the top-10 of anglers following Saturday's round.
Chris Johnston, 31, of Peterborough, Ont., remained second overall (74 pounds 12 ounces) after weighing a five-fish limit of 23 pounds. Johnston will enter the final day of competition two pounds three ounces behind leader Paul Mueller.
Cory Johnston, 35, of Cavan, Ont., impressively punched his ticket to the final with a limit weighing 25 pounds eight ounces, the heaviest of the day. That left him sixth overall (64 pounds two ounces).
Cory Johnston entered action Saturday standing 19th overall. He and his brother will chase the US$100,000 winner's prize.
The third Canadian in the field, Jeff Gustafson of Keewatin, Ont., just missed out qualifying for the final. His five-fish weight Saturday was 18 pounds 11 ounces, giving him 58 pounds three ounces overall.
Brandon Palaniuk (59 pounds 12 ounces) secured the 10th and final berth into Sunday's round.
The tournament was originally scheduled for Waddington, N.Y., but was relocated to Clayton, N.Y., (about 105 kilometres southwest) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When the event was held in Waddington, competitors were relegated to fishing the St. Lawrence River — a noted trophy smallmouth bass fishery — but with Clayton being located at the river mouth, anglers also have the option of fishing the American side of Lake Ontario (Canadian waters are off-limits).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2020.
