PARIS - Canada's Carol Zhao has fallen one win short of qualifying for the French Open.
Zhao, from Richmond Hill, Ont., lost 6-2, 6-4 to Spain's Lara Arruabarrena in the third and final round of qualifying for the clay-court Grand Slam on Friday.
The 84th-ranked Arruabarrena won 67 per cent of points when she got her first serve in, well above Zhao's 47-per-cent clip.
Zhao, ranked 324th, was the only one of five Canadians in the singles qualifying draws to make it to the final round.
The 25-year-old Zhao never has played in the main draw of a Grand Slam.
Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., and Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal are the Canadians in the main singles draws.
Play starts Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.