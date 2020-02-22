MINSK, Belarus - Canadian Lewis Irving captured a silver medal Saturday at a freestyle ski World Cup aerials competition.
American Justin Schoenefeld finished first in the field but just 0.46 points ahead of Irving, of Quebec City. Christopher Lillis of the U.S. finished third.
Conditions were less than ideal for Lewis _ who required surgery for a hip injury at the end of the 2017-18 season _and the other competitors. Following several days of heavy rain, variable wind conditions and more wet stuff provided very challenging conditions.
"It took some time for Lewis to fully recover, but he now is back on track and jumping like we know he can," said Todd Allison, Freestyle Canada's high-performance director. "We are excited that he is pushing the world’s best."
Felix Cormier-Boucher of Saint-Mathias-sur-Richelieu, Que., finished 27th.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2020.
