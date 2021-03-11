PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - Canada's Corey Conners is tied for second after the morning wave of the first round of the Players Championship.
Conners, from Listowel, Ont., shot a 4-under 68 today. He's tied with England's Matthew Fitzpatrick, three shots back of leader Sergio Garcia of Spain.
Conners holed out for eagle from 154 yards out on the par-4 14th (he started on No. 9) before making a 22-foot birdie putt on No. 15 to get to 3 under.
"It was an awesome shot, obviously," Conners said of the eagle. "Had a really good number for a 9-iron, just a perfect solid shot with that club. Just right at it the whole way. I hit it really solid, I knew it was going to be pretty good and it's always a bonus to see it go in."
The Canadian's lone bogey came at No. 1, with birdies following at Nos. 2 and 7.
Conners is coming off a third-place finish last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
"I took a lot of positives from last week," he said. "I had a solid week, was playing well all four days and just tried to keep the same mindset, keep the same sort of game plan that I had last week and just picking my spots to be aggressive. Just playing with a lot of confidence."
Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., shot a 2 under today.
Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford and Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., had afternoon tee times.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2021.
