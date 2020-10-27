MADRID - Ottawa cyclist Michael Woods won the seventh stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Tuesday, finishing the hilly 159.7-kilometre route from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Valdegovía in three hours 48 minutes 16 seconds.
Woods, who finished second in Sunday's sixth stage, improved to 48th overall with the win.
The EF Pro Cycling rider accelerated in the final climb of the day and outraced Spanish cyclists Omar Fraile (Astana) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) to take his second La Vuelta stage win.
Ecuador's Richard Carapaz held on to the overall leader's red jersey. He leads Britain's Hugh John Carthy by 18 seconds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.