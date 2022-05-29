GÖTZIS, Austria - Olympic decathlon champion Damian Warner won the 2022 Hypo Meeting Gotzis with a score of 8,797.
This was the sixth year the London, Ont,, native has won the Gotzis decathlon event, not including the 2020 competition cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Warner finished 350 points ahead of second-place finisher Lindon Victor of Grenada.
He won primarily on the strength of his sprinting, finishing first in both the 100-metre dash and 110-metre hurdles.
Warner also finished second in the discus throw and third in high jump.
The 32-year-old won Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games last year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2022.
