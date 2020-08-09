AUXERRE, France - Kadeisha Buchanan bested fellow Canadian internationals Ashley Lawrence and Jordyn Huitema on Sunday as Lyon captured the French Cup in a penalty shootout win over Paris Saint-Germain.
The game was tied 0-0, forcing a shootout won 4-3 by Lyon.
A power outage at the Stade de L’Abbe Deschamps delayed the game early in the first half with play resuming 15 minutes later.
All three Canadians started with Huitema and Lawrence substituted in the 74th and 90th minute, respectively.
The result was a reverse of the men's French Cup final which PSG won 6-5 in a penalty shootout on July 31.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2020.
