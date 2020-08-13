PRAGUE, Czech Republic - Canada's Eugenie Bouchard is off to the quarterfinals at the Prague Open.
Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., beat Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia 7-6 (2), 6-7 (2), 6-2 in the second round of the WTA Tour event on Thursday.
Given a wild-card into the event, Bouchard, ranked 330th in the world, will next face No. 3 seed and world No. 23 Elise Mertens of Belgium.
Bouchard exacted revenge on the 72nd-ranked Zidansek, who beat the Canadian in the first round of Wimbledon last year.
Bouchard is playing in the official tournament for the first time since January when she suffered a wrist injury. Just over a month later, the WTA Tour suspended play because of COVID-19.
This is the second week of play in the WTA Tour's restart.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 13, 2020.
