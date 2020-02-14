ROTTERDAM, Netherlands - Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is heading to the semifinals at the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament.
The 19-year-old from Montreal beat Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene 6-4, 7-6 (6) in quarterfinal play at the ATP Tour 500 indoor hardcourt event on Friday.
It marks the second semifinal appearance of the year for Auger-Aliassime, who is ranked 21st in the world. He'll face No. 30 Pablo Carreno Busta after the Spaniard saved two match points to beat Italy's Jannik Sinner 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (6).
Against the 52nd-ranked Bedene, Auger-Aliassime had 10 aces and just one double fault. He won 80 per cent of points when he got his first serve in.
Auger-Aliassime is searching for his first career ATP Tour title. He made it to three finals last year in his first full season on tour.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2020.
