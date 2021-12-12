IDRE, Sweden - Canadian star Mikael Kingsbury bounced back from a difficult Saturday, emerging victorious in the dual moguls event at the Freestyle Skiing World Cup on Sunday.
In the grand final, the 29-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., defeated Japan's Ikuma Horishima for his 67th career World Cup victory. He has captured 95 World Cup medals.
Kingsbury, a gold medallist at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, had to settle for eighth on Saturday, a week after winning the World Cup opener.
Sweden's Ludvig Fjallstrom placed third after dominating his compatriot Oskar Elofsson in the small final.
Kingsbury placed second in the qualifying round with a score of 83.45, behind France's Benjamin Cavet (83.61).
In the elimination round, Kingsbury first defeated Martin Suire of France in the round of 16, before eliminating Bradley Wilson of the United States in the next round.
In the semifinals, Kingsbury got the better of Elofsson.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2021.
