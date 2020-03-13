A list of Canadian international and domestic sporting events impacted by COVID-19:
— NHL suspends 2019-20 season, impacting seven Canadian teams in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.
— Major League Soccer suspends season for 30 days, impacting teams in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. Montreal further impacted by suspension of CONCACAF Champions League.
— NBA suspends season, impacting defending champion Toronto Raptors. Team's players, coaches and staff go into self-isolation following game in Utah where player tests positive for COVID-19.
— Major League Baseball cancels the rest of spring training and suspends the start of the regular season by at least two weeks, impacting the Toronto Blue Jays.
— NLL suspends 2020 season, impacting five teams in Toronto, Saskatoon, Halifax, Vancouver and Calgary.
— AHL suspends 2019-20 season, impacting teams in Toronto, Belleville, Ont., Winnipeg and Laval, Que.
— ECHL suspends 2019-20 season, impacting teams in Brampton, Ont., and St. John's.
— The three Canadian Hockey League major-junior leagues — the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and Western Hockey League — suspend play.
— Major League Rugby suspends season, impacting team in Toronto.
— National Lacrosse League suspends season, impacting teams in Toronto, Halifax, Saskatoon, Calvary and Vancouver.
— National Basketball League of Canada suspends 2019-20 season, impacting teams in Halifax, Charlottetown, Moncton, N.B., St. John's, Kitchener, Ont., London, Ont., Sudbury, Ont., and Windsor, Ont.
— Canadian men's soccer friendies vs. Trinidad & Tobago March 27 and 31 in Langford, B.C., cancelled.
— Canadian women's soccer friendly vs. Australia April 14 in Vancouver cancelled.
— World women's hockey championship March 31 to April 10 in Halifax and Truro, N.S., cancelled.
— World figure skating championships March 16-22 in Montreal cancelled.
— World women's curling championship in Prince George, B.C., cancelled.
— World Cup cross-country skiing March 20-22 in Canmore, Alta., cancelled.
— World Cup cross-country skiing March 13-15 in Quebec City cancelled
— Hockey Canada cancels all national championships until further notice.
— Curling Canada postpones indefinitely national mixed doubles and senior championships March 16-22 in Portage la Prairie, Man., and national wheelchair championship April 25-30 in Boucherville, Que.
— Canadian cross-country ski championship March 25 to April 2 in Vernon, B.C., cancelled.
— Canadian biathlon championship March 16-22 in Quebec City cancelled.
— Long-track speedskating Grand Prix March 14-15 and finale March 19-22 at Olympic Oval in Calgary cancelled.
— CFL regional and national March combines in Montreal, Edmonton and Toronto cancelled.
— Arctic Winter Games March 15-21 in Whitehorse cancelled.
— Alpine ski NorAm finals March 17-24 and Canadian championship at Panorama Mountain Resort, B.C., cancelled.
— U Sports cancelled men's and women's university hockey championships that had already started in Halifax and Charlottetown respectively. Cancelled national men's and women's volleyball championships March 13-15 at the University of Winnipeg and University of Calgary, respectively.
— Toronto Defiant esports team Overwatch League homestand event April 18-19 cancelled.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2020.
