HILDESHEIM, Germany - Eighth-seeded Mensur Suljovic won 6-4 but had his hand full with Canadian Jeff (The Silencer) Smith on Saturday in the second round of the 140,000-pound ($238,845) German Darts Championship.
Leading 3-2, Smith had a chance at a nine-dart finish but missed on double-18 and lost the leg. He tied it up at 4-4, clocking out with a 130 that finished with a bull's-eye, but could not get past Suljovic, a Serbian-born Austrian-based player.
The 44-year-old from Hampton, N.B., won 2,000 pounds ($3,410) for his efforts.
On Friday, Smith — in his European Tour debut — staved off a comeback to beat Germany's Franz Roetzsch 6-5 in first-round action.
It's the second European Tour event of the year, coming six months after the Belgian Darts Championship. The German event, which features a field of 48, runs through Sunday.
Play took place before a physically distanced crowd at Halle 39.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2020.
