OTTAWA - Canadian junior men's hockey team selection camp roster announced Wednesday by Hockey Canada, with hometown, club team and league:
Goaltenders
Brett Brochu, Belle River, Ont., London Knights (OHL); Sebastian Cossa, Fort McMurray, Alta., Edmonton Oil Kings; Dylan Garand, Victoria, Kamloops Blazers (WHL).
Defencemen
Lukas Cormier, Sainte-Marie-de-Kent, N.B., Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL), Kaiden Guhle, Sherwood Park, Alta., Prince Albert Raiders (WHL), Daemon Hunt, Brandon, Man., Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL), Vincent Iorio, Coquitlam, B.C., Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL); Carson Lambos, Winnipeg, Winnipeg Ice (WHL); Ryan O’Rourke, Bowmanville, Ont., Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (OHL); Owen Power, Mississauga, Ont., University of Michigan (Big Ten); Donovan Sebrango, Kingston, Ont., Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL); Ronan Seeley, Olds, Alta., Everett Silvertips (WHL); Jack Thompson, Courtice, Ont., Sudbury Wolves (OHL); Olen Zellweger, Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Everett Silvertips (WHL).
Forwards
Connor Bedard, North Vancouver, B.C., Regina Pats (WHL); Xavier Bourgault, L’Islet, Que. Shawinigan Cararactes (QMJHL), Mavrik Bourque, Plessisville, Que. Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL): Will Cuylle, Toronto, Ont., Windsor Spitfires (OHL); Zach Dean, Mount Pearl, N.L. Gatineau Olympiques (QMJHL); Elliot Desnoyers, Saint-Hyacinthe, Que. Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL); William Dufour, Quebec, Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL); Luke Evangelista, Oakville, Ont., London Knights (OHL); Jack Finley, Kelowna, B.C. Spokane Chiefs (WHL); Ridly Greig, Lethbridge, Alta., Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL); Dylan Guenther, Edmonton, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL); Kent Johnson, Port Moody, B.C., University of Michigan (Big Ten); Hendrix Lapierre, Aylmer, Que., Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL); Mason McTavish, Carp, Ont., Peterborough (OHL); Jake Neighbours, Airdrie, Alta., Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL); Cole Perfetti, Whitby, Ont., Manitoba Moose (AHL); Joshua Roy, Lévis, Que., Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL); Justin Sourdif, Surrey, B.C., Vancouver Giants (WHL); Logan Stankoven, Kamloops, B.C. Kamloops Blazers (WHL); Ryan Tverberg, Richmond Hill, Ont. University of Connecticut (HE); Shane Wright, Burlington, Ont. Kingston Frontenacs (OHL).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2021.
