FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Canada's long-track speedskating team is chasing ice to Fort St. John, B.C.
The country's top speedskaters have been without ice in Calgary's Olympic Oval since early September because of a mechanical failure there.
World champions Ivanie Blondin, Graeme Fish and Ted-Jan Bloemen are among 50 people including coaches and support staff travelling to northern B.C. for a 15-day training camp starting Nov. 1.
The team will operate with restrictions to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
They'll wear masks on the ice if they can't ensure distance with their teammates and they'll avoid mixing with the public, Speed Skating Canada chief executive officer Susan Auch said.
The Fort St. John complex features a covered speedskating oval and a pair of hockey rinks. There are no international events for the Canadian speedskating team before 2021 because of the pandemic.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.