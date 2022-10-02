JACKSON, Miss. - Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi.
Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole.
But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title.
More to come …
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022.
