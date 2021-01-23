MOSCOW - Canadian Marion Thenault finished third in a World Cup freestyle ski aerials event Saturday.
It was the first career podium finish for the 20-year-old from Sherbrooke, Que.
Thenault qualified for the final in third spot and maintained that position to secure the bronze medal. The Canadian began competing on the NorAm circuit in 2019 and appeared in her first World Cup event last season, finishing 18th.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2021.
