FÜSSEN, Germany - Canada's men's team downed Turkey and Norway for its first wins at the world junior curling championships Tuesday.
Landan Rooney's foursome opened the day with a 9-3 win over Turkey's Serkan Karagoz.
Canada opened with two points, and scored three in the third and eighth ends.
The Canadians scored four in the third end in a 9-3 win over Norway in the late draw.
Canada was eighth in the 10-team tournament at 2-4 heading into a meeting with Italy on Wednesday.
In women's action, Canada was downed 12-3 by Japan.
Japan took a 4-0 lead with a steal of two in the third end, and cemented the match with three in the eighth.
Emily Deschenes' team was in a three-way tie for eighth at 1-5 heading into matches against the United States and Germany.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.