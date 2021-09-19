VANCOUVER - The Canadian men's rugby sevens team avoided elimination from a World Sevens Series tournament in Vancouver with a 33-19 win Sunday over Spain.
North Vancouver winger Elias Ergas scored two tries for the Canadians, who battled back from a 14-5 deficit.
After falling 31-5 to Britain in an earlier quarterfinal Sunday, the host Canadians salvaged the chance to play the United States for fifth place.
“Throughout the whole tournament we made a big deal of no matter what is happening in front of us, just keep our heads up, trust our skills, our athleticism our fitness,” said Ergas, whose first World Sevens Series tournament was in his hometown.
Canada's women were even with the U.S. at halftime before giving up 10 points to lose a "Fast Four" semifinal.
Canada was to take on Mexico for the bronze medal Sunday.
Britain blanked the Mexicans 38-0 in the other semifinal and met the Americans in the final.
Renee Gonzalez, of Scarborough, Ont., scored both Canadian tries. Chloe Daniels of Sutton, Ont., kicked two converts.
“I think we had some solid defence in the first half,” said Emma Chown, of Barrie, Ont. “In the second half we lacked a bit of possession.
“Our defence was solid, but if you don’t have the ball you can’t score tries.”
The Canadian men trailed Spain 14-12 at halftime.
“We weren’t too nervous,” said Victoria's Brennig Prevost, who scored a try and kicked four converts. “We knew we were right in the game.
“We stuck together."
Nicholas Allen of West Vancouver, B.C., and Victoria’s Ciaran Breen also scored tries.
In the quarterfinal match, an early turnover and a penalty resulted in a pair of tries for Britain.
Canada possessed the ball in the game's early stages but couldn’t crack a strong British defence.
A Canadian turnover led to Britain's first try.
Canadian captain Phil Berna was assessed a penalty for intentionally knocking down a pass later in the half. Playing a man short, the Canadians gave up another try to trail 14-5 at half time.
The British dominated the second half scoring three more tries. Victoria's Jack Carson scored Canada's lone try of the match.
“We were strong out of the gate, but we couldn’t manage to keep it together for the full half,” Carson said. "That’s probably the most elite team we played so far, and it gives us some stuff to look at heading into our next game.”
Canada defeated Germany 24-5 and Chile 19-14 before losing 29-17 to the U.S. on Saturday.
The Canadian women fell 22-12 to the U.S. and 19-5 to Britain before defeating Mexico 39-0 on Saturday.
The Canadian men fielded a young side with nine players making their series debut.
Several veterans including Nate Hirayama, Connor Braid, Justin Douglas and Conor Trainor all retired after the summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo where Canada finished eighth.
Vancouver's tournament is the first HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event since the COVID-19 pandemic halted the circuit in March of 2020.
Pandemic concerns limited attendance at BC Place Stadium at around 13,500 in the lower bowl, but fans in the stands still dressed for the occasion.
A group of nuns sat near several monks. There were plenty of superheroes, furry creatures and fuzzy wigs. The Mandolin watched games with Baby Yoda on his lap.
A large white unicorn showed some surprisingly good dance moves. Pirates snacked on popcorn while several pink pigs sipped beer.
The Vancouver tournament features only a dozen men's teams instead of the standard 16. Rugby powerhouses New Zealand, Fiji, Australia and Samoa skipped the event.
World Rugby says there will be no relegation from the 2021 Series, and results will not count toward seedings for future events.
The Canadian teams will head to Edmonton for next week's stop in the series.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.