ANTWERP, Belgium - Canada's Milos Raonic has advanced to the quarterfinals of the European Open.
The No. 5 seed, from Thornhill, Ont., beat Great Britain's Cameron Norrie 7-5, 7-6 (4) in a second-round match at the ATP Tour 250 hard-court event on Thursday.
"He made it very difficult for me," Raonic said. "I was a bit fortunate in some moments. I kept trying to give it my best and it came together for me."
Raonic never faced a break point. He had 19 aces and won 89 per cent of points when he got his first serve in against the world No. 70.
Raonic lost just 10 points in 12 service games.
"The court is fast so it definitely helps me there, but also it makes it a little bit more difficult for me on the return," Raonic said. "I think I can serve pretty well even on a slower court and I like to have my time.
"I have to be very disciplined here to be ready quick because even (for) a guy who doesn't always necessarily have the best serve, if they hit the sports here with the quick court it can be effective."
Raonic, ranked 19th in the world, will face No. 4 seed and world No. 20 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in the quarterfinals. Dimitrov leads the lifetime series 3-2.
Raonic is coming off a run to the semifinals of a tournament in St. Petersburg, Russia last week.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.