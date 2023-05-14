EDMONTON - Canadian offensive lineman Theren Churchill has been traded by the Toronto Argonauts to the Edmonton Elks.
Toronto gets a 2024 conditional sixth-round draft pick that can be escalated to a fifth-round pick in return.
Churchill was drafted by the Argonauts in the first-round of the 2020 CFL Draft and won a Grey Cup with Toronto last season.
The 28-year-old Churchill played in 10 games in 2021 and 11 games in 2022.
The six-foot-six, 295-pound lineman from Stettler, Alta., played collegiate football at the University of Regina
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2023.
