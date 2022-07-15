SAINT-ETIENNE, France - Canadian rider Hugo Houle finished third in Stage 13 of the Tour de France, narrowly missing Canada's first stage victory in 34 years.
The Israel-Premier Tech cyclist from Sainte-Perpetue, Que., was in the lead group of three riders that broke away from the pack with 20 kilometres to go in the stage.
Danish rider Mads Pedersen launched a sprint with 300 metres to go and held on for the victory in four hours 13 minutes and three seconds, finishing just ahead of Britain's Frank Wright and Houle.
It was the third stage win in four days for Danish cyclists.
Houle's previous best Tour de France stage result was a seventh-place finish in Stage 12 of the 2020 race.
The only Canadian to win a Tour de France stage is Steve Bauer, who took the opening stage in 1988.
Bauer is the sporting director at Israel-Premier Tech.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2022.
