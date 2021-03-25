Canadian rider Michael Woods finished second behind Colombian Esteban Chaves on Thursday in Stage 4 of the Volta a Catalunya in Spain.
The 34-year-old from Ottawa who rides for the Israel Start-Up Nation team, stands 13th overall. Britain's Adam Yates holds the overall lead.
"Obviously I would have liked to have had the win but I felt really good today," said Woods, who finished seven seconds back of the Colombian. "I felt way better than (Wednesday). But Chaves was super strong so I'll have to settle for second."
The 100th edition of the Volta a Catalunya, which started Monday runs through Sunday.
Thursday's 166.5-kilometre stage started in Ripoll and finished in Port Aine.
Rob Britton of Calgary stands 84rd overall while Alex Cataford of Ottawa is 128th, Antoine Duchesne of Saguenay, Que., 137th and Nick Zuzkowsky of Sainte-Lucie-des-Laurentides, Que., 142nd
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2021
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.