BEIJING - Canadian speedskater Pascal Dion won a bronze medal in the men's 1,000 metres at a World Cup Short Track competition on Sunday.
The Montreal native edged Japan's Kazuki Yoshinaga in a photo finish to claim third place in one minute 26.621 seconds. Yoshinaga was one-1000th of a second behind in fourth.
South Korea's Hwang Daeheon won gold in 1:26.020 and Russia's Semen Elistratov took the silver in 1:26.387.
Dion was the lone Canadian to race in an A final on the final day of competition at the Capital Indoor Stadium.
The competition served as a test event for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.