TORONTO - Veteran sports broadcaster Brian Williams has announced his retirement, ending a five-decade career that saw him rise to prominence as one of Canada's leading authorities on the Olympic Games.
Williams covered his first Olympics in 1976 in Montreal and was the principal studio anchor for 13 Games with both CBC and CTV.
Williams was also a longtime host of CFL coverage on CBC and later TSN.
He was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2010 and in 2012 was given the Commissioner’s Award at the 100th Grey Cup in recognition for more than 40 years of contributions to the game.
Knowledgeable no matter what the sport, Williams also lent his voice to coverage of hockey, Major League Baseball, Formula One racing, World Cup soccer, horse racing, figure skating and more during his half-century of broadcasting.
The Winnipeg native was named to the Order of Canada in December 2011 for his broadcasting career and community and volunteer work.
TSN says it will celebrate Williams’ career on Dec. 12 in advance of the 108th Grey Cup broadcast.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2021.
