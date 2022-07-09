GSTAAD, Switzerland - Two Canadian duos fell in quarterfinal play Saturday at the Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 beach volleyball competition.
Melissa Humana-Paredes of Toronto and Sarah Pavan of Kitchener, Ont., dropped a 21-11, 21-13 decision to Brazil's Duda and Ana Patricia.
Australia's Mariafe Artacho and Taliqua Clancy defeated Toronto's Sophie Bukovec and Brandie Wilkerson 16-21, 21-10, 15-12.
Duda and Patricia beat Bukovec and Wilkerson last month in the final of the world championship.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.