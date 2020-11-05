Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime is parting ways with longtime coach Guillaume Marx.
The 20-year-old from Montreal made the announcement Thursday on his Twitter feed.
While no reason was given for the split, Auger-Aliassime said he and Marx are ending their partnership "in the utmost integrity and respect for one another."
"He is a big reason why I’m now at this stage of my career and that’s why I think we can be proud of what we’ve accomplished together," Auger-Aliassime said.
Auger-Aliassime is 23-17 in 2020 and advanced to three of his six tournament finals this year. He is still looking for his first ATP title.
Auger-Aliassime, ranked 21st in the world, said he will continue to work with coach Frédéric Fontang and the rest of his team.
Earlier this week, Auger-Aliassime was eliminated in the first round of the Paris Masters. During the match he needed a medical break after experiencing pain in his hip from a sudden movement.
Marx is a French former player who is now based in Canada and previously worked with Canadian veteran Milos Raonic.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.