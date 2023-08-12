THUNDER BAY, Ont. - Canada won its third game of the Women's Baseball World Cup on Saturday with an adventurous 11-7 win over Australia.
Canada, which opened the six-team tournament on Tuesday with a 9-1 victory over Mexico, followed by a 22-3 win over Hong Kong a day later, jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the third inning, but Australia scored twice in the bottom of the inning and five more times in the fifth to grab a 7-4 lead.
Canada bounced back with three runs in the sixth inning to tie the game 7-7 and then scored four unanswered runs in the seventh for the win.
Canada outhit Australia 10-9 and committed one error compared to Australia's three.
Canada was led offensively by shortstop Alexane Fournier who had three hits and five RBIs. Centre-fielder Sena Catterall had two hits and scored three runs. Designated hitter Alizee Gelinas had two hits, two RBIs and scored two runs.
Canada's lone loss in Group A was a 23-0 defeat to the United States on Thursday. Canada will play winless South Korea on Sunday.
The U.S. leads the Group A standings at 4-0, followed by Mexico and Canada at 3-1. Australia and Hong Kong are 1-3 and South Korea is 0-4.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2023.
