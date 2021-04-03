DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Canada defeated the U.S. 31-14 to win the women's title at the Emirates Invitational 7s rugby tournament Saturday.
The Canadian women finished with a 5-1 record. After going 3-0 on Day 1, they lost 29-12 to France before rallying to down Japan 31-5 and set up the showdown with the U.S.
Argentina won the men's event, defeating France 19-7 in the final. The Canadian men finished fifth overall, defeating Uganda 38-7 in the Plate semifinal and Chile 31-14 in the Plate final. Canada dropped into the consolation round after losing 21-19 to Kenya in the Cup semifinal.
It marks the first tournament for both Canadian teams in more than a year due to the pandemic. While not part of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, the Emirates Invitational 7s is billed as a high-performance prep event in advance of the Tokyo Olympics.
A second tournament in Dubai is scheduled for next weekend at The Sevens Stadium.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2021
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.