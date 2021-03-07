OBERSTDORF, Germany - Canadians Antoine Cyr and Russell Kennedy posted top-30 finishes in the 50-kilometre classic ski mass event Sunday at the world nordic championships.
Cyr, of Gatineau, Que., finished 27th in the race, one spot ahead of Kenned of Canmore, Alta.
"For sure I wanted more (Sunday) but I made a few tactical mistakes that cost me a lot of energy," said Kennedy, who appeared ready for the world event before suffering an ear infection. "I'm stoked with how well I recovered and was able to perform.
"And it was fun to watch Antoine have a really good race and make some really good moves out there."
Cyr, 22, completed the eight laps in two hours 15 minutes 31.2 seconds. He was the third-fastest athlete under the age of 23 in the field of 57.
"I haven’t done much racing at the World Cup level and I don’t have a lot of mass start experience," Cyr said. "Mass starts are chaos here in Europe.
"It is nothing like we race at Canada and I learned so much."
Kennedy, 30, finished in 2:15:45.6. Remi Drolet, 20, of Rossland B.C., was 31st in 2:17:05.7 while Philippe Boucher, of Levis, Que., did not finish.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2021.
