PARIS - Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Fernandez advanced to the third round of the French Open on Wednesday while Bianca Andreescu was eliminated in straight sets.
Auger-Aliassime made quick work of Argentine qualifier Camilo Ugo Carabelli, winning 6-0, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the third round of the Paris major for the first time in his career.
The 21-year-old Montreal product, the tournament's ninth seed, fired eight aces and converted on five of 10 break points in a dominating display on the clay at Roland Garros.
Auger-Aliassime's next match is Thursday against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic, who defeated Borna Gojo of Croatia 7-6, 6-2, 5-7, 6-1.
Montreal's Leylah Fernandez, seeded 17th on the women's side, needed just 71 minutes to knock off Czech Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-2.
Later in the day, Andreescu dropped a 6-2, 6-4 decision to No. 14 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.
Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., made a late charge by winning three straight games late in the second set before Bencic held serve for the victory.
Bencic, who won Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games last summer, will meet Fernandez in a third-round match on Friday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.