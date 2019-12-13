COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. - Canada's Rachel Karker won the bronze medal at a ski halfpipe World Cup on Friday while fellow Canadian Noah Bowman finished third in the men's event.
The 22-year-old Karker from Guelph, Ont., scored 81.75 points on her second of three runs. A skier's best score is counted as their final score.
Britain's Zoe Atkin won gold with 87.75 points while American Brita Sigourney earned silver with 85.00.
Bowman, a 27-year-old from Calgary, finished third on the men's side with a score of 84.75 on his final run.
Americans Aaron Blunck and David Wise won gold and silver. Blunck scored 87.00 while Wise followed with 85.25.
Canadians Brendan MacKay, Evan Marineau and Dylan Marineau were sixth, ninth and 10th, respectively, in the 10-man final.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.