MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Canadians Madeline Schizas and Gabrielle Daleman are first and second after the women's singles short program at Skate Canada International.
Canada's world bronze medallists Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier are the leaders after the rhythm dance.
Schizas, an 19-year-old from Oakville, Ont., scored 67.90 for her program to the "Black Swan" soundtrack.
Skating to Rhianna's "Diamonds," the 24-year-old Daleman, from Newmarket, Ont., finished with 66.65 points.
Daleman, a two-time Olympian and world bronze medallist, is competing in her first Grand Prix since she was 10th at Skate Canada in 2019.
American Ava Marie Ziegler is third with 66.49.
Gilles and Poirier, who are both 30, scored 87.23 points with their rumba rhythm dance.
Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson of Great Britain are second with 83.80, while Americans Caroline Green and Michael Parsons are third (76.13).
The short programs for pairs and men's singles are later Friday at Paramount Fine Foods Centre.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2022.
