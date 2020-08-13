TORONTO - Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien is in hospital after suffering chest pains following Wednesday night's playoff series opener against the Philadelphia Flyers.
General manager Marc Bergevin says associate coach Kirk Muller will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the best-of-seven series while Julien is sidelined.
Julien, 60, went to hospital after Philadelphia's 2-1 win in Game 1 on Wednesday.
The Canadiens, the lowest-seeded team in the NHL's post-season, upset the Pittsburgh Penguins in four games in the qualifying round.
A native of Blind River, Ont., Julien has been an NHL head coach since 2002 when he began his first run as coach of the Canadiens.
Julien guided the Boston Bruins to the Stanley Cup in 2011. He returned to coach Montreal midway through the 2016-17 season.
Muller is also in his second stint on the Habs coaching staff. He was an assistant from 2006 to 2011.
The native of Kingston, Ont., was head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes for three seasons from 2011 to '14.
As a player, Muller helped the Canadiens win their most recent Stanley Cup in 1993.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.