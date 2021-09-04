MONTREAL - Forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi is now a member of the Carolina Hurricanes.
Montreal Canadiens' GM Marc Bergevin said Saturday the club won't match Carolina's one-year, US$6.1-million offer for the 21-year-old restricted free agent.
"Carolina has used a tool available to them in the collective bargaining agreement and we accept that decision," Bergevin said in a statement.
Montreal will receive first- and third-round picks in the 2022 NHL draft from the Hurricanes.
The six-foot-two, 201-pound Kotkaniemi, taken third overall by Montreal in the 2018 NHL draft, had five goals and 15 assists in 56 regular-season games last season. He added five goals and three assists in 19 playoff contests.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2021.
