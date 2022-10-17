MONTREAL - The Montreal Canadiens rallied in the third period to force overtime and then snatched a 3-2 overtime win from the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Bell Centre on Monday night.
Evgeni Malkin had a two-goal night, while Bryan Rust collected two assists. Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield levelled the score and forced overtime. Kirby Dach scored the game-winning goal on the power play.
Jeff Petry played his first game back at the Bell Centre. The defenceman took three penalties, including one in overtime that cost Pittsburgh the game.
Casey DeSmith made 36 saves and allowed three goals. Samuel Montembeault allowed two goals and made 26 saves for Montreal.
The Penguins were millimetres away from taking an early lead. Danton Heinen grabbed a loose puck in the left faceoff circle and shocked Montembeault with a wrist shot but a video review showed the puck hit both goalposts without crossing the goal line.
After a scoreless first period, the visitors finally found net. Marcus Pettersson found Malkin with a cross-ice pass and the Russian netted his second goal of the season on the one-timer.
Malkin recorded his second goal of the game four minutes later. The centre hopped on Montembeault’s rebound in the slot to give Pittsburgh a two-goal advantage.
The Canadiens cut their deficit to one early in the third period. Suzuki broke into the offensive zone and hit the post with a wrist shot but the captain rounded the net to grab his own rebound and tapped in Montreal’s first goal of the game.
With 2:26 remaining, Canadiens head coach called a timeout and pulled Montembeault. St. Louis chose wisely as Jonathan Drouin found Caufield with a cross-ice pass and the sniper levelled the score with a one-timer.
Petry took his third penalty of the game in overtime and it proved costly for the Penguins. Sean Monahan found Dach and the centre scored his first goal as a Hab to ice the game.
PETRY RETURNS
Defenceman Jeff Petry played his first game at the Bell Centre in a Penguins uniform. The 34 year-old was booed on his first touch of the puck.
During a commercial break in the first period, the Canadiens organization presented a video honouring Petry’s eight-season stint in Montreal. He received a nice ovation, only to be booed seconds later on his next shift.
UP NEXT
The Canadiens will play their second of a four-game home stand on Thursday as they host the Arizona Coyotes. The Penguins will return to Pittsburgh to take on the Los Angeles King on Thursday before heading out on a five-game road trip.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2022.
