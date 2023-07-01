VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Canucks are beefing up their blue line as part of NHL free agency on Saturday.
The Canucks say they have reached agreements with defencemen Carson Soucy, Ian Cole and Matt Irwin, as well as forwards Teddy Blueger and Tristen Nielsen.
Soucy, 28, spent the last two years with the Seattle Kraken — as their expansion pick from the Minnesota Wild — and had three goals and 16 points in 78 games last season.
He signed a three-year, US$9.75M deal, while Cole will be on a one-year, $3 million contract.
"Ian brings a lot of experience to our hockey team and will definitely bolster our blue line," said Canucks general Allvin. "He knows what it takes to be successful in the NHL, knows how to compete, and he knows how to be a leader both on and off the ice. Bringing in someone with a Stanley Cup experience and pedigree is an important addition to our core group."
Irwin signed a one-year, two-way contract. The financial terms of his contract were not released.
The 35-year-old journeyman blueliner from Victoria played the last two seasons with the Washington Capitals. He has previously played for Buffalo, Anaheim, Nashville, Boston and San Jose.
Blueger committed to a one-year $1.9 million deal while Nielsen signed a two-year, entry-level contract.
Cole, 34, spent last season with the Tampa Bay Lightning while Blueger, 28, won the Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights.
Nielsen, 23, spent the last two seasons with the Abbotsford Canucks, Vancouver's AHL affiliate.
He has 52 points in 105 regular season games for Abbotsford.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2023.
