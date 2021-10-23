ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - Madison Bowey scored 2:44 into overtime, securing the newly minted Abbotsford Canucks a 3-2 victory over the Henderson Silver Knights in American Hockey League play on Friday.
Justin Bailey opened the scoring for Abbotsford (2-1-1) 13:05 into the first period, and Canucks centre Josh Stevens forced extra time with a goal 8:37 into the third.
Pavel Dorofeyev and Ben Jones replied for the Silver Knights (2-0-1).
Abbotsford netminder Michael DiPietro had 22 saves and tallied an assist on Bailey's goal. Logan Thompson stopped 33-of-36 shots for Henderson.
The win came in the Canucks' first-ever home opener. The Vancouver Canucks affiliate relocated to B.C. from Utica, N.Y., over the summer.
The Canucks and Silver Knights will face off again in Abbotsford on Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2021.
