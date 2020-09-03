It's a busy sports day for Canada on Thursday, with the Vancouver Canucks, Toronto Raptors and four tennis players taking centre stage.
The Canucks face elimination for the second time in a row when they meet the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinal on Thursday night in Edmonton. Vancouver is the last remaining Canadian team in the NHL playoffs, and the Canucks need a win to prevent the country's Stanley Cup drought from officially hitting 27 years.
The reigning NBA champion Raptors are in all but a must-win situation, trailing 2-0 against the Boston Celtics heading into Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal in Florida. After a blowout loss in Game 1, the Raptors fell 102-99 in Game 2 on Tuesday.
The basketball game is part of a Boston-Toronto twin bill on Thursday. The Blue Jays and Red Sox also open a five-game series at Boston's Fenway Park.
Meanwhile, four Canadian tennis players will take part in three intriguing second-round showdowns at the U.S. Open in New York.
An all-Canadian matchup features a pair of veterans as No. 25 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., squares off against Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil. Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No. 15 seed, takes on three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray of Great Britain. And 17-year-old Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., faces No. 2 seed Sofia Kenin of the United States.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on September 3, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.