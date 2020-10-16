VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Canucks have added to their goaltending depth, signing Jake Kielly to a one-year, two-way contract.
Kielly originally joined the Canucks as a free agent in 2019, and split last season between Vancouver's American Hockey League and East Coast Hockey League affiliates.
The 24-year-old native of Eden Prairie, Minn., posted a 7-11-4 record and a 3.97 goals-against average with the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings.
Kielly will back up Vancouver's goalie tandem of Thatcher Demko and Braden Holtby.
Holtby signed a two-year, US$8.6-million deal with the Canucks in free agency last week.
Vancouver's former star netminder, Jacob Markstrom, became a free agent last week and opted to join the Calgary Flames on a six-year, $36-million contract.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2020.
