The Vancouver Canucks will return to practice Monday morning after cancelling practice and workouts Sunday due to potential COVID-19 exposure.
The team announced in a tweet that they will practice at 11:00 a.m. Monday, and a media availability will follow soon after.
The Canucks said in a release that Sunday's cancellation was made "out of abundance of caution" and provided no further details.
The Canucks' decision to cancel practice comes as NHL teams gear up for an abbreviated 56-game season that is set to start Wednesday, when the Canucks are scheduled to visit the Edmonton Oilers.
Vancouver is the fourth team to have its training camp affected by COVID-19.
The Dallas Stars announced Friday six players and two staff members had tested positive for during camp, while the Columbus Blue Jackets kept some of their roster off the ice due to possible exposure.
On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Penguins cancelled practice for the same reason.
The governments of the five provinces where the NHL has a presence have given approval for Canadian teams to play at their home arenas this season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2021.
