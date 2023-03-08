DUNEDIN, Fla. - Kala'i Rosario belted a three-run homer and Willi Castro slashed three hits as the Minnesota Twins had three R-B-I doubles in a 7-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in spring training baseball action on Wednesday.
Matt Wallner opened the scoring in the fourth inning with a run-scoring double off Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah.
Castro added to the Twins' lead with a double in the fifth that scored Brooks Lee.
Lee hit the Twins' third RBI double and Tyler White drove in another run with a single to put the Twins up 4-0 midway through the seventh inning.
Rosario capped the scoring with his three-run shot in the ninth.
Castro went 3-for-4 with two doubles and scored a run.
Manoah took the loss after surrendering one earned run and striking out four over 3 1/3 innings.
Minnesota's pitchers limited the Jays to four hits. Starter Bailey Ober threw two no-hit innings before giving way to Randy Dobnak, who picked up the win with one hit, one walk and a strikeout over 2 2/3 innings.
Toronto (6-5) will field a pair of split squads Thursday against the Braves at home and the Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.