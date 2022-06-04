CHARLOTTETOWN - Xavier Bourgault ignited a three-goal second period with back-to-back markers as the visiting Shawinigan Cataractes opened the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League championship series on Saturday with a 5-1 victory over the Charlottetown Islanders.
Pierrick Dube, Lou-Felix Denis and Mavrik Bourque also scored for the Cataractes, who had two power-play goals and outshot the Islanders 29-28. Jordan Tourigny chipped in with three assists, while Bourque added a pair.
The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and Shawinigan took a 4-1 lead into the final period. Game 2 of the series is Sunday.
Brett Budgell scored for the Islanders, who advanced to the best-of-seven championship series by beating the Sherbrooke Phoenix 3-1 in a best-of-five semifinal series. The Cataractes needed five games to get past the Quebec Remparts in the semifinals.
The winner of the QMJHL championship series advances to the June 20-29 Memorial Cup at TD Station in Saint John, N.B.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2022
