TRENČÍN, Slovakia - Berkly Catton scored twice an added an assist as Canada's under-18 men's team routed the United States 7-2 on Friday in the semifinal of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
Canada will face Czechia in Saturday's final.
Maxim Masse struck twice for Canada, while Malcolm Spence, Porter Martone and Cole Beaudoin added goals.
Goalie Carter George made 22 saves for the win.
Trevor Connelly and Will Zellers supplied the offence for the U.S. and Caleb Heil stopped 27 shots.
The Canadians went 4 for 10 on the power play and the Americans were 2 for 8 with the man advantage.
The Hlinka Gretzky Cup has been held annually since 1991 under different names. It isn't sanctioned by the International Ice Hockey Federation, which holds its world under-18 men's championship in April.
Canada has won gold 23 times, including last year in Red Deer, Alta.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2023.
